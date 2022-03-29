Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equifax by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.18.

Equifax stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.13. 459,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.91 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

