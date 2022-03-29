Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,650 ($34.71) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($34.12) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.25) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.13) to GBX 2,330 ($30.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.13) to GBX 2,670 ($34.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,412.67 ($31.60).

Shares of LON REL traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,384 ($31.23). The company had a trading volume of 2,516,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,702. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,451 ($32.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,253.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,269.93. The stock has a market cap of £46.09 billion and a PE ratio of 31.45.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.77), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($412,885.66).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

