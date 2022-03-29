Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,639. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on RCII shares. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
