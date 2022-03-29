Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.450-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

RCII traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,639. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 463.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

