REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million

REPO (REPO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. REPO has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $217,565.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.84 or 0.07205913 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,704.41 or 0.99991169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047765 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

