Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$219.23.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$163.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$202.67. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$145.70 and a 52-week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$636.26 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.