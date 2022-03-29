Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Neovasc (NVCN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN) in the last few weeks:
- 3/26/2022 – Neovasc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Neovasc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Neovasc stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Neovasc Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
