Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Neovasc (NVCN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2022 – Neovasc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Neovasc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Neovasc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Neovasc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Neovasc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Neovasc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Neovasc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neovasc stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Neovasc Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

