Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

