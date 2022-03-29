Reviewing Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83 Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus price target of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $2.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 6.90 -$15.01 million ($0.94) -28.24 Invesco Mortgage Capital $169.20 million 4.33 -$90.00 million ($0.49) -4.53

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.67% -5.05% -1.39% Invesco Mortgage Capital -53.19% 16.15% 1.69%

Volatility & Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.