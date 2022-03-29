Reviewing Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) and Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) and Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Dnb Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 17.50% 6.02% 0.31% Dnb Asa N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Dnb Asa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dnb Asa 2 4 2 0 2.00

Dnb Asa has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 472.61%. Given Dnb Asa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dnb Asa is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dnb Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dnb Asa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dnb Asa has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Dnb Asa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $36.81 billion 1.24 $6.59 billion $0.93 7.16 Dnb Asa $8.63 billion 3.92 $2.93 billion N/A N/A

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dnb Asa.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group beats Dnb Asa on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. The Wholesale Business Unit segment offers financing, investment management, risk hedging, and settlement services, as well as financial solutions related to mergers and acquisition, and other advisory services primarily for large, mid, and small-sized corporate clients; various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing; and digital services, such as robotic process automation and electronic contract services. The Retail Business Unit segment offers wealth management, settlement, consumer finance, and housing loan products and services, as well as business and asset succession services to high-net-worth customers. The Global Business Unit segment offers loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. The Global Markets Business Unit segment offers solutions through foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks, and other marketable financial products. It also undertakes asset liability management operations. The company also offers credit card, Internet banking, system development and engineering, data processing, management consulting and economic research, and investment advisory and investment trust management services. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dnb Asa (Get Rating)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

