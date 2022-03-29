Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,229,354 shares of company stock worth $30,751,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

