Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. decreased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

RZLT traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 138,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,796. The company has a market cap of $52.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.58. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter worth about $265,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

