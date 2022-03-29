Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in March

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

RHUHF stock remained flat at $$38.07 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

