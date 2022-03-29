Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.81) to GBX 4,850 ($63.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,900 ($77.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,100 ($66.81) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $78.53 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.