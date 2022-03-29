Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in March

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RTNTF opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $106.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47.

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

