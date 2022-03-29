RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 454 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock opened at $582.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $557.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.