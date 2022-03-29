RMB Capital Management LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 26.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOEV. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canoo stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Canoo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

