RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

NYSE:URI opened at $363.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

