RMB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

