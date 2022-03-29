Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.60.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion and a PE ratio of -44.40. Roblox has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,769 shares of company stock worth $5,539,053 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

