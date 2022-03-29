Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) to report ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.80). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

