Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,664 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 39,306 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.