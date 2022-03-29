Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

In related news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 13,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

