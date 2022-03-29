Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.33. 30,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

