Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.82.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

