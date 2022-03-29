Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.15 ($68.29).

ETR VNA opened at €42.92 ($47.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of €46.84 and a 200 day moving average of €49.86. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €42.27 ($46.45) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

