RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.49 million to $56.30 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $50.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $221.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $226.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $234.80 million, with estimates ranging from $220.63 million to $247.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 652,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,831. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

