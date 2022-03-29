Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

