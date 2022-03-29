Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $112.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

