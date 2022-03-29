Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.42 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 264,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ChampionX by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 357,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 182,176 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $26,060,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 2.99.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

ChampionX Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.