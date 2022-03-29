Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

TTE opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

