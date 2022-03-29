Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.41.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

