RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RWEOY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.11. 15,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

