RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About RxSight (Get Rating)
RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RxSight (RXST)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.