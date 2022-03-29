RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

