Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) were down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 1,164,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 988% from the average daily volume of 107,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

About Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

