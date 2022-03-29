S.C. Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $324.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

