Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.83. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 2,013,748 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $568.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

