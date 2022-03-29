SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.59 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $235,936.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00003368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,813,868 coins and its circulating supply is 1,379,794 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

