Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $309.97 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.88 or 0.00031509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $309.97 million and $335,339.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000830 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

