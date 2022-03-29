Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SGA opened at $23.35 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.58.
About Saga Communications (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saga Communications (SGA)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.