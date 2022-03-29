salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 2.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,117 shares of company stock worth $28,702,415. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $6.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.36. The company had a trading volume of 174,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.60. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.52, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.