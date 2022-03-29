Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sanmina by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 27.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SANM opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.54.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

