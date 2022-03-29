Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIS. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.00.

TSE:SIS opened at C$17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.82. Savaria has a one year low of C$16.66 and a one year high of C$22.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 101.84%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

