ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.54.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 227.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

