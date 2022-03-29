Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SBGSY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

