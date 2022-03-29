Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.