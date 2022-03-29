Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Peak Financial Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,452,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,485,000 after buying an additional 217,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,685,000 after buying an additional 96,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,228,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,574. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.