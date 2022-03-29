Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.10 EPS.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.07. 4,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,884. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

