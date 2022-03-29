Scotiabank Boosts K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target to €38.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from €17.00 ($18.68) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Baader Bank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.79) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $15.93 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.