Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in Secoo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,616,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Secoo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Secoo by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Secoo during the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Secoo by 70.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SECO stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

